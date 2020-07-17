Credit Suisse Group Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $550.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $475.95.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $37.03 on Thursday, reaching $490.36. The stock had a trading volume of 466,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.81. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

