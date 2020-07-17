Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given “Sell” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.30 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.34.

CWEGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

