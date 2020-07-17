Critical Review: PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) versus Emerald Expositions Events (OTCMKTS:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and PeerStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events $360.90 million 0.57 -$50.00 million $0.85 3.36 PeerStream $15.28 million 0.54 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

PeerStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald Expositions Events.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Emerald Expositions Events and PeerStream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events 0 5 1 0 2.17 PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus target price of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 110.24%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than PeerStream.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and PeerStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events -200.06% 9.55% 3.80% PeerStream -72.07% -68.75% -53.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of PeerStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PeerStream has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats PeerStream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

PeerStream Company Profile

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.