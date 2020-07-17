Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $19,774,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. 2,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

