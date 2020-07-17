Cryptonex Achieves Market Cap of $91.02 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $91.02 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00017862 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

