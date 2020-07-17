Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 42,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curis stock. Arnhold LLC increased its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 302,253 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 1.96% of Curis worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.