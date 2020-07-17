CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,878 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

