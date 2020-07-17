CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $1.03 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00459919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,198.81 or 1.00522592 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002279 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

