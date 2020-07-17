Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.50.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,550 shares of company stock valued at $94,123,058 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.56. 7,879,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.90. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

