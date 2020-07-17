Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.90. 417,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

