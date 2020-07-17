Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $26.85 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 55,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

