Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,901,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. 731,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,439. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

