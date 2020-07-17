Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $327.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.10. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

