Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 45 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.88. 7,609,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

