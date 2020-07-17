Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,265,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

