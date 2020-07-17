Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

