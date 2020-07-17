Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.48. The stock had a trading volume of 626,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

