Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 26,623 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,623 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 2,567,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,239. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

