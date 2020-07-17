D. Scott Neal Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.14 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

