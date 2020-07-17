D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

NYSE LOW opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $140.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

