D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,546.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,056.69 and a 200 day moving average of $748.32. The stock has a market cap of $286.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $663.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

