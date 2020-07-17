Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Daimler stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 35,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,810. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

