Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives $4.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

DARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Aegis reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:DARE remained flat at $$1.28 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,643. Dare Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

