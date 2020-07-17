Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,299. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 87,908 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.