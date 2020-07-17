Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,299. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 87,908 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

