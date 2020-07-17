Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

