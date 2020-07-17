DECOIN Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $12,204.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,286,068 coins and its circulating supply is 53,266,499 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

