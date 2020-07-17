DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $390,366.28 and approximately $724.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002527 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

