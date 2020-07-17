Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

Shares of DAL opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

