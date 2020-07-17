Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,010 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,958 ($48.71) to GBX 4,010 ($49.35) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Barclays reduced their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 2,680 ($32.98) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 4,174 ($51.37) to GBX 3,673 ($45.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.61) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,537.36 ($43.53).

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN traded down GBX 94 ($1.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,816 ($34.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,283,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,963.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,434.89. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 27.70 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,362 ($53.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.