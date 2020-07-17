DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Jefferies Financial Group

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DFS Furniture currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 230 ($2.83).

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

LON DFS traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 161.40 ($1.99). The stock had a trading volume of 29,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The stock has a market cap of $412.17 million and a PE ratio of 76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.19. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.72).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.