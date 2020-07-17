Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.46. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

