Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $251.13

Shares of Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $251.13 and traded as high as $312.00. Dialight shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 33,389 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Dialight alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.12.

In other Dialight news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi bought 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £196.50 ($241.82) per share, with a total value of £999,988.50 ($1,230,603.62).

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.