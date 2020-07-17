Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR: DLG):

7/14/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €55.00 ($61.80) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €50.00 ($56.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €33.00 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €52.00 ($58.43) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €44.00 ($49.44) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €50.00 ($56.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €44.00 ($49.44) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DLG traded down €0.80 ($0.90) on Friday, reaching €40.30 ($45.28). The company had a trading volume of 332,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($54.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

