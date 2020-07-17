Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0016

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $55,188.86 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000760 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,515,868 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

