Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 90 at Barclays

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dixons Carphone to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dixons Carphone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 128 ($1.58).

Dixons Carphone stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 81.50 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of $950.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.71.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

