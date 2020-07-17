Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dixons Carphone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

DSITF remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,268. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.