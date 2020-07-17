Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $15,712,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $189.56 on Thursday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

