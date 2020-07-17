Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.93.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $10.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,905. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.09 and its 200 day moving average is $340.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,175 shares of company stock worth $8,662,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $210,646,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

