Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $422.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $422.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $10.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.04. 22,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.23. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,583.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

