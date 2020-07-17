DraftCoin (DFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $34,257.95

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,257.95 and approximately $35.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

