Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given New GBX 690 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 690 ($8.49) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 656 ($8.07) price target (up previously from GBX 634 ($7.80)) on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

GROW stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.15). The company had a trading volume of 319,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036. The company has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 464.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.16.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

