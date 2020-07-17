DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. 4,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 65,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

