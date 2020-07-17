Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $1.45 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.44.

DYNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,087. The company has a market cap of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.18. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.