DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.92 ($31.37).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.20 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting €24.00 ($26.97). The company had a trading volume of 147,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 1-year high of €42.06 ($47.26). The stock has a market cap of $764.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

