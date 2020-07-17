Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 591,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 43,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 3,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

