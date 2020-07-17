Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,180. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average is $191.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

