EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

OTRK stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,270. The firm has a market cap of $483.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.22. EHang has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that EHang will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

