Eidoo 1-Day Volume Hits $597,644.00 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular exchanges. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.04898144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00032342 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

EDO is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.