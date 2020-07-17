Electra (ECA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,672.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Electra has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $9,672.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,557,356,476 coins and its circulating supply is 28,690,199,923 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

