Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $255.42

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $255.42 and traded as low as $186.02. Electra Private Equity shares last traded at $189.25, with a volume of 515 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Electra Private Equity to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 404 ($4.97) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Get Electra Private Equity alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.40.

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.